A man beat his wife over a $20,000 dowry that wasn't paid.
Husband beat wife over $20,000 dowry payment

26th Nov 2018 6:04 PM
AN INDIAN taxi driver repeatedly assaulted his wife in their Coast home over an unpaid dowry months after they wed in an arranged marriage.

The 28-year-old man - who can't be named to protect the identity of his victim - pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to two counts of common assault and single counts of contravening a protection order and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard between May 27 and June 3 the man subjected his new wife to abuse at their Noosa home to "coerce" her family into paying the money.

On the first occasion, the man smashed a glass on the floor and threw a cup of cold tea at his wife's face before slapping her across the face.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

He then threw her on their bed causing her head to hit the bed frame, kicked out at her and threatened to kill her.

Two days later, his sister told him she'd heard his wife talking to her parents about how he beat her.

When he returned to the house, he slapped her and verbally abused her with his sister.

The last time he assaulted her by grabbing her by the hair and threatened to kill her again.

Despite dowries being made illegal in Indian in 1961, the bride's family was to pay $10,000 to her new husband and $10,000 to his family.

There was some dispute over the amount with police prosecutor sergeant Phillip Stephens telling the court the husband's share had been paid and lawyer Anna Smith saying no money had been paid at all.

The man told the court the arguments were over $7500 in immigration fees he had paid for his wife and their different religions.

The court heard he refused to be interviewed by police and pleaded guilty days before the case was to go to trial.

After a protection order was made following the assaults, he breached it by calling her on numerous occasions telling his wife she "spoiled" his life.

Mr Stephens said the "coercive, controlling and misogynistic" offending was "grounded in cultural undertones of a patriarchal system", but this was rejected by Ms Smith who rebuffed her client had been in Australia for 10 years and knew the cultural norms of Australia.

Ms Smith said the man was "extremely remorseful" and was under pressure from both families to make the marriage work.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said the man's crimes were "troubling" and she couldn't ignore the cultural aspect behind the incidents.

"I don't think there is any reasonable alternative to prison."

Ms Baldwin sentenced the man to six months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and 12 months' probation.

