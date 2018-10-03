Husband becomes nurse after wife’s tragic death

Bart Conley is training to become a nurse after watching the care his wife received while battling cancer.

Bart Conley is training to become a nurse after watching the care his wife received while battling cancer.

A US man who tragically lost his wife to breast cancer when she was just 38 has found his purpose in life by devoting his time to helping others.

Bart Conley's life turned upside-down when he lost his soulmate in 2016.

Speaking to US Today show's Hoda Kotb, Mr Conley revealed that he has finally found a reason to get out of bed as he leaves a career in the business world and trains to be a nurse in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Honouring his wife's memory and the care she was given during her battle with cancer, Mr Conley wants to give back.

"We had just a wonderful staff of nurses that always took care of her," he said.

"I want to be that nurse that the family can depend on, the patient can depend on, going the extra mile, which a lot of the nurses did for Jill."

Bart Conley decided to change careers after seeing the help given to his wife as she battled breast cancer.

Bart's struggle with the loss of his wife has been an uphill battle but he hopes to find solace in helping others.

"I try to deal with it better as time goes on," he said.

Jill Brzezinski-Conley was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. Her story became national news in the US in 2013 as she set up charity Jill's Wish, aiming to help others facing breast cancer financially so they can focus on their treatment instead of worrying about cost.

At a 2013 gala she said she would "die the happiest woman in the world".

In 2016, the terminal cancer patient inspired with a powerful photo shoot in which she showed that women with cancer are still beautiful.

‘I do love her, and I always think about her. She was amazing.’

Two years after her death, Bart, 44, still occasionally picks up the phone to call his wife or turns to tell her his exciting news.

"Sometimes it feels like yesterday. I'm blessed that there's a lot of videos, and I watch them all the time. For a while, just getting out of bed was tough for me."

As well as his nurse training, he has continued his work on the Jill's Wish foundation. It has distributed over $250,000 in financial assistance grants so far.

While Bart is still working through his grief, he is overcoming the loss of his wife by helping others.

"I do love her, and I always think about her. She was amazing."