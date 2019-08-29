Husband’s murderous bowl of cereal

A Michigan man has been charged with murder nearly five years after the death of his wife - who died after eating a bowl of cereal spiked with heroin, police said.

Jason T. Harris, 44, of Davison in the United States, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death, the New York Post reported.

It comes after investigators concluded last week that his 36-year-old wife, Christina Ann-Thompson Harris, didn't die in September 2014 from an accidental overdose as originally thought, according to MLive.com.

"We believe he put the heroin in her cereal and milk the night that she died after getting it from someone, thinking it would be tasteless and odourless much like he has asked his co-workers multiple times," Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton told reporters during a news conference.

A coroner changed the woman's cause of death from accidental overdose to homicide last week following a lengthy investigation that started when relatives questioned that finding, saying they never knew the mother of two to use drugs, Mr Leyton said.

The prosecutor said Mr Harris' sibling went to police in October 2014 to report he had made statements about "getting rid of Christina", according to WJRT.

Investigators were told Mr Harris wanted to avoid divorcing his wife of 11 years and making child support payments, so he asked a colleague to kill Christina Harris for $US5000 ($A7400) after a hitman he had lined up got arrested.

Harris also sought drugs that were odourless and tasteless and had apparently given his wife reason to suspect something was going on, according to the prosecutor.

"She told a friend that if something happens to me, look at Jason," Mr Leyton said.

Police also found Mr Harris bought a ticket for a flight to Rhode Island to meet up with another woman just nine days after his wife died, MLive.com reported.

Mr Harris, who is being held without bond, has pleaded not guilty, according to his lawyer.

"Mr Harris has been completely co-operative throughout this five-year investigation and is eager to have all of the facts revealed when this case is presented," lawyer Nicholas Robinson said.