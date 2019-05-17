Husonique bounces back at Grafton to claim win

WINNER: In a photo finish it was Husonique, trained by Lesley Jeffriess, who claimed a win in the Brushy Cup Calcutta Thursday Night Benchmark 66 Handicap (2230 Metres).

RACING: Former Grafton Cup runner Husonique claimed the first win of the day at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Friday edging out Lookin' At You and Azarose in a photo finish on the line.

The seven-year old gelding came into the race a $26 outsider in the 2230m race but owner and trainer Lesley Jeffriess was happy with a strong finish down the stretch.

"His last few runs have been a little bit below standard, but he's done well through the week and he ran well today with a bit of stick out of the ground,” Jeffriess said.

"It was very slow early, they were only cantering and I was afraid they might take off early on him but he handled it and Brooke (Stower) rode him well.”

Husonique had a disappointing outing in last year's Grafton Cup placing twelfth in the field but bounced back in his next event.

"He ran in the Grafton Cup last year and got a bit too far back, he really only got beaten by five lengths or so,” she said.

"He went from the Grafton Cup to the Betoota Cup which he won so that was pretty good.”

The trainer from Toowoomba said she was eyeing a potential return to the event this year with a run of form on the cards.

"Maybe this year, we'll see how we go. They go run the prelude anyway, so we'll see what happens there,” she said.