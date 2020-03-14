Hussler for the Yamba Cup

IN FORM: Midweek Hussler is in career best form ahead of the Yamba Golf and Country Club Yamba Cup.

YAMBA CUP: Racing in some of the best form in its career, Midweek Hussler is primed and ready for a dash at the Yamba Golf & Country Club Yamba Cup (1200 metres) Sunday afternoon.

The five-year-old gelding has two wins and two second placings in its last four starts, and it worst result this preparation has been a seventh placing back in November last year.

Ulmarra trainer Todd Fletcher said Midweek Hussler hasn’t look back since some barrier trouble before a race in September last year.

“He played up a little bit in the barrier and once the gates opened he was on the back foot, came out nearly last, and really that’s been the only chink in his whole prep, he was raced really well ever since,” Fletcher said.

“He took a long time to get his first start and I think the wait has paid dividends. We took our time to make sure he was really right to go before this prep.

“In his last spell of racing he didn’t run anywhere near as well, something wasn’t quite right but I could never figure it out but he has had a long break and that seemed to resolve whatever issue there was because he’s been running well ever since.

“He has been in great form recently, he has just been getting better as the prep goes on.”

Fletcher said while Midweek Hussler has improved in every race since his 30 week spell last year, he will face some fancied company in the Yamba Cup.

“It will be a lot stronger field than he has been beating, it’s an open class field but he will be carrying no weight,” he said.

“If he takes his chances first up I think he can run a good race.”

The one unknown is a change in jockey, with regular rider Mikayla Weir racing at another meeting.

The vacant saddle will be occupied by apprentice Qin Yong, which further helps the weight claims of Midweek Hussler.

“It would have been nice to keep the same combination but we will see how he goes,” Fletcher said.