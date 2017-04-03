24°
News

Hwy upgrade safety to the fore in survey

2nd Apr 2017 2:00 PM
The Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade north of Grafton.
The Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade north of Grafton. Roads and Maritime Services

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOCALS have been asked to participate in a survey regarding motorists' experiences when travelling through work zones on the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the survey is being carried out to help understand a road user's experience including how often they travel on the highway, how they have been impacted by the highway upgrade and any safety concerns they may have as the road environment changes during work.

"Ensuring the safety of the community and workers during upgrades is vitally important and understanding the motorist experience will help refine measures to be implemented on all road projects across NSW," the spokesperson said.

"A number of safety initiatives are being investigated and trialled on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade with the aim of improving guidance for motorists as they travel through work zones.

"One measure is yellow lines replacing white lines at temporary worksites.

"Yellow lines will be installed through a number of worksites along the 155 kilometre route to increase recognition of changes in traffic conditions and reduced speed limits.

"The trial will be monitored with photos, dashcam footage and a follow up survey to understand if the high visibility markings encouraged motorists to slow down in work zones and therefore improved safety.

"If the trial is successful, similar measures will be implemented across the state at other roadwork zones, the spokesperson said.

Road users are encouraged to provide their feedback to the trial by participating in the short survey at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/w2b .

Work is under way on 104km of the $4.36 billion project, with the remaining 51km expected to start about mid-year.

Work on the upgrade is expected to be completed by 2020, weather permitting.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  online survey pacific highway pacific highway upgrade pacific hwy pacific hwy upgrade rms roads and maritime services woolgoolga to ballina upgrade

UPDATE: Motorists diverted via Summerland Way

UPDATE: Motorists diverted via Summerland Way

MOTORISTS are advised to avoid the Pacific Highway near New Italy with only heavy vehicles able to pass.

Latest road closure info as floodwater subsides

Rogan bridge from the Whiteman side at 5pm on Saturday, 1st April, 2016.

Find out which roads remain closed and which reopened here

Serious incident puts ACMENA into lockdown

ACMENA Juvenile Justice Centre Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner

Four teens were allegedly armed with knives at centre

Lifeline hosts free suicide prevention workshops

Lifeline help line. 01 June 2016.

Two free events aim to provide on-the-ground assistance to community

Local Partners

An old, but new gallery opens in Ulmarra

Marc and Steve's big move to the Clarence brings them great joy with the opening of the Coldream Gallery

The world was his oyster

Vale Trevor Phillips OAM 1927-2017

Plunge workshop: How to write music for the screen

MUSICIANS: Adam Gock, right, and his business partner Dinesh Wicks from The D.A's Office, an award-winning music and sound design company. Adam will be in Grafton this Thursday for a screen-composing workshop.

Learn from a master how to write music for the screen

Wet weather won't stop the music

Don't miss Margaret River duo Salt Tree this Sunday at Yamba's Pacific Hotel.

GIG GUIDE: The show must go on - check out what's on this weekend

Plunge opening going ahead rain, hail or shine

Flickerfest is screening the Best of Australian shorts at the Saraton Theatre on Friday night.

Plunging through the bad weather

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

IT’S the bromance that resulted in the most successful Aussie radio show of all time, and now Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

Grinspoon announces 27-date national tour

Grinspoon are coming back together to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their debut record.

LISMORE rock band is getting back together for 20th anniversary.

The life and women of The Candyman

Travers Beynon, ‘The Candyman’ with his bevy of beautiful women (he has his hand on his wife’s bottom)

So why is he called The Candyman?

Meghan Markle’s sister releasing ‘tell-all’ memoir

Kensington Palace confirms her relationship with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's sister is hoping to profit from the relationship

Married at First Sight’s Nadia Stamp dropped ‘like hot cake’

Nadia Stamp during the Married at First Sight reunion show.

Nadia Stamp says she was dropped as soon as cameras stopped rolling

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

Susan Rawlings and Lauren Bran hit out at the series.

‘Treated like monkeys’: MAFS brides Lauren and Susan hit out.

A very appealing home in a very appealing Village

31 Clarence Street, Ashby 2463

House 3 2 1 Friday 5th May...

This delightful home, built from Australian hardwood, is surrounded by established gardens and located in one of the Clarence Valley’s most appealing villages...

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 Friday 5th May...

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $424,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

5 Acre hidden pearl on Woodford Island

50 South Arm School Road, Woodford Island 2463

4 3 3 On Site 11:00 am...

Hustle, bustle and noise all belong on the endangered species list in this peaceful, rural setting. A genuine oasis of calm in an increasingly frantic society.

Dual Access Home and Studio

12 Long Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 3 $495,000

In a quiet street, this large older style home on a huge block of land, offers dual access via rear lane. Features high ceilings, polished timber floors and a...

Neat, Sweet and Complete

4 Lady Beatrice Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $469,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac this residence is surprisingly spacious and has been fitted out with loads of extras like ducted airconditioning, solar hot water...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views - WILL BE SOLD!

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 Auction

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

Your Own 50 Acre Hidden Paradise

183 Mororo Road, Mororo 2469

House 2 2 4 Auction

Ordinarily you would be searching high and low for a property like this. Hidden away in a private hinterland setting, but still only 15 minutes from the beautiful...

Owners Committed Elsewhere - MUST SELL

7 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 Auction

Enjoying a quiet and peaceful waterfront setting tucked away in the bay of one of Yamba's most sought after waterways, this lowset four bedroom home is one that...

&quot;Craigmore on the Beach&quot; - Truly Spectacular

18/1 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 Auction

There are very few properties as special, and indeed fewer positions that are more impressive than this. Craigmore sits in an absolute oceanfront location...

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Projects drive market growth in Clarence Valley

IN DEMAND: Yamba emerged as a top performer in houses and units in the latest real estate figures.

Influx of jobs to region bodes well for real estate

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!