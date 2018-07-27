HWY UPGRADE: Village access road closed for five weeks

AS PART of the continuing work around the new Harwood Bridge and the Pacific Highway upgrade, the local access road between the highway and Morpeth Street at Harwood will be temporarily closed from Monday July 30 for up to five weeks.

A detour for the entrance to Harwood will be via Watts Lane, north of the Morpeth Street exit.

This work involves:

Removing the traffic island at the intersection of the local access road and the Pacific Highway

Removing the northbound acceleration lane on the Pacific Highway from the local access road

Building a new northbound right turn deceleration lane for the new road connecting to Harwood Mill Road

Connecting Harwood Mill Road to the current Pacific Highway with a new road which passes under the new bridge over the Clarence River.

Once reopened to traffic, the intersection of the new road and the Pacific Highways will provide the full range of movements including left in, left out, right in and right out. These improvements are part of the final design for the upgrade in this area.

Additionally, the project team will need to carry out some work for for two nights from Monday July 30 and two nights at the end of the closure. This work is to connect the improved intersection to the existing Pacific Highway.

Bus services will follow the same detour as shown on the map.

All inquiries can be made to the Woolgoolga to Ballina project toll free line on 1800 778 900 dial 1, W2B@pacificcomplete .com.au or visit the project website rms.nsw.gov.au/ W2B.