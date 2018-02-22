Hydrotherapy pool to close for repairs

Pauline Cole, left, and Judith Martin use the hydrotherapy pool at the South Grafton pool and gym.

THE hydrotherapy pool at the South Grafton pool and gym will be closed for maintenance from 2pm Wednesday, March 7, until 5.30am March 9.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said the pool needed to close in order to complete pipe maintenance.

"The 25m pool, gymnasium and other facilities at the Boyd Natress Complex will be open as usual,” he said.

"Council apologises for any inconvenience.”

The pool was previously closed in 2016 from March to May for a major renovation that included repairs to the roof structure and other structural changes.