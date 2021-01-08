Hyper-local hydro: Region’s pot hotspots revealed

Four Clarence Valley suburbs have been identified as hot spots for cultivating cannabis according to NSW crime data.

An online Crime Map published by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows the relative rate of crime per head of residential population for areas across NSW.

For the chosen level of geography the map shows areas with high, low and moderate crime rates computed by dividing the number of recorded incidents/victims/offenders by the residential population for each area.

As such, the data has revealed that Brooms Head, Pillar Valley, Lanitza and Halfway Creek areas experienced a rise in the illegal cultivation of cannabis between October 2019 and September 2020.

The data shows at least two incidents involving cannabis cultivation in either a park, bushland or garden at Brooms Head, while incidents at Lanitza, Pillar Valley and Halfway Creek were identified on residential properties.

Meanwhile, more populated areas such as Grafton and South Grafton each recorded one incident of cannabis cultivation during the same period.

In 2019, a total of 38 cultivating cannabis incidents were recorded across the Clarence Valley region. This was down slightly from 42 the previous year when Yamba recorded five incidents.