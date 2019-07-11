Hypocrisy reigns in our new theocracy, as compassion dies

RISING: Homelessness has increased, but we're told we should put a positive spin on it.

HEARING that we need to put a positive spin on homelessness was one of the most disheartening things I've heard lately.

Luke Howarth was responsible for that gem.

Not what you'd expect to hear from the federal minister for homelessness and community housing.

But then again, this is a government for the middle and upper classes.

What would it care about the 116,000 people with no permanent home.

Homelessness has increased 14 per cent in five years.

Mr Howarth says it's important to focus on the positives.

That they're only a tiny portion of the minority, and the rate of homelessness increasing was slower than population growth are obviously facts which call for the popping of champagne corks.

People on the street in capital cities was reported as being a concern, because that's what people see.

Speaks volumes about current politicians.

Got to be seen to be doing the right thing.

Don't actually address the root cause of a problem, or extend a hand to those that need it, lift them up, improve their situations.

The Prime Minister, who enjoyed a pay rise recently, as penalty rates were slashed, has already made clear he has no plan to increase Newstart.

Meanwhile they've celebrated the passing of their tax reforms which deliver the most benefits to the highest earners.

This relentless effort against those less fortunate is disturbing. I don't understand it.

Surely it'd make more sense to assist the lower classes, and try and guide them into a better economic position, where they can then spend more and reduce the burden on welfare and social services?

I'm not saying just straight up hand-outs.

Education, vocational training, language and basic numeracy skills could all be just as crucial as money.

But these tax cuts. The numbers have been run and it's the highest earners receiving the biggest benefits.

Why?

I understand they pay more tax. But it's in proportion to their wages.

Wouldn't it have been better to funnel a bigger benefit back to the battlers?

I'm not sure what this government's plan is to bridge the growing gap between those with opportunity and those without in this country.

I'm guessing it'll just be prayers, not real action to combat growing inequality and lack of opportunity, which can be crippling.

Prayer was about all Scott Morrison was offering up as he launched the Hillsong conference this week, blurring the separation of church and state.

And while ScoMo offered only prayers for veterans, young people considering suicide, indigenous communities, the disabled, or drought-breaking rain, he made clear his intention to legislate "religious freedom", aka freedom to spout hate and bigotry.

If we're not a theocracy already, we are getting dangerously close to becoming one.