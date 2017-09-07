'I am 100% innocent': Yorke confused by positive cobalt reading

READY TO RACE: Spirited gelding Mr Snowman bonds with his trainer Gordon Yorke at the Grafton stables.

RACING: After more than five decades in the racing industry, Gordon Yorke is professing his innocence after stewards registered a reading of cobalt beyond the excepted limit in a horse he presented on Grafton Cup day.

Stewards released findings earlier this week from two official racing laboratories showing a positive cobalt detection in the Grafton trainer's horse Follow Through which was presented for The Bidfood Class 1 Handicap on July 13.

But an "embarrassed and confused” Yorke said he "wouldn't even know where to buy cobalt”.

"This is like going into the supermarket and trying to steal food, I just wouldn't do it,” Yorke said. "I have nothing but admiration for trainers who attempt to win races in the right way.

"But I have nothing but distaste for people who use these types of substances. Cobalt is a heavy metal mineral that kills, they are bringing the horse's health into risk.

"I believe I am 100% innocent. There is no possible way I have been involved in this. Why would you dope up a horse for a Class 1 on Cup day?”

An out-of-competition sample taken from the gelding on August 17 at Gosford found a level of cobalt below the 100ug/l threshold, prompting an inquiry into the analyst's findings.

Racing NSW chairman of stewards Marc Van Gestel said the case was an ongoing matter for the governing body and there were more investigations to be undertaken.

"We are in a process now where we will collect and review all the evidence in this case,” he said. "We have two certificates to say the level of cobalt is in exception to the allowed amount.

"Now we will analyse samples taken from feeds, the environment and the particular horse in question. We will treat every case on its merits. It will be a matter of weeks before we begin to conduct a trial.”

Stewards also named fellow training veteran Ron Quinton, of Sydney, in the release after Group 1 sprinter Boss Lane returned a pre-race urine sample testing positive to excessive levels of cobalt prior to the horse finishing fourth in the Missile Stakes at Royal Randwick on August 5.

Quinton has also professed his innocence following the positive reading and Yorke was quick to support the embattled trainer.

"Ron Quinton would have to be among the highest esteem in racing today,” Yorke said. "I find it laughable that Ronnie has been put to the same embarrassment that I have. Something is really wrong.

"To say Ron doped a horse, that would be like saying the Pope was an atheist - and if that is the case I have lost all confidence in the industry.”

Yorke said Racing NSW investigators had already been through his home property and Turf St racing stables.

Yorke's case comes days after fellow Grafton trainer Dan Want successfully appealed the severity of his sentence for detection of a prohibited substance in his horse I Too Can Dance.

As a result, Racing NSW appeals board reduced to 12 months Want's 15-month sentence that began on September 5.