'I am sacrificing my education today, Mr Morrison'

FED UP: Grafton students are calling on politicians to do more about climate change.

FED UP: Grafton students are calling on politicians to do more about climate change. Adam Hourigan

CLIMATE activists came out in droves yesterday, "sacrificing” their education to ensure there was a world for them when it came time to use it.

South Grafton High School student Amoretta Hartley helped organise the strike. More than 80 students marched from Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis' office to Market Square as a push for much-needed change.

"I'm sacrificing my education today, I'm aware Mr Morrison says we should be in school, I should be in school but I feel like this is the way to get attention,” she said.

"If he wants us to go back to school, he knows what he has to do.

"It's important kids stand up for what they believe in, because it's our future.”

Miss Hartley said students wanted to see the Clarence Valley lead the way with small changes that added up.

"Things like packaging reform in local businesses, coffee cups, straws, small things when multiplied by millions of people, they make a big difference,” she said.

Students gave passionate speeches, sick of being told their voices shouldn't be heard.

"It hurt my feelings, there are so many children today, it was all started by one little girl ... we can do anything,” Miss Hartley said.

Students called on the government to put a stop to the Adani coal mine and oil drilling at the Great Australian Bight and work towards 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.