CHARGED DEBATE: PM Scott Morrison has criticised Labor's EV policy for taking away family's choices.
Opinion

I can go without the SUV, Mr Morrison

Kathryn Lewis
by
10th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
IN A PRESS conference at the Central Coast yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison passionately told Australians the Coalition would allow us the choice to drive whichever car we desired.

Mr Morrison has continued his criticism of Labor's commitment - announced last week to set a national electric vehicles target of 50per cent new car sales by 2030, and 50per cent for the government fleet by 2025 - as stripping freedom of choice from Australians, who, as he said it, just want to drive their kids to soccer in an SUV or enjoy a car with a "bit of grunt".

"Your HiLux? That's out, according to Bill Shorten," MrMorrison said in a press conference on Sunday.

"So the cheapest car you can currently buy, as an electric vehicle, presently my understanding is, including all on-road costs and the rest of it, is about $45,000 to $50,000 a year.

"That's the cheapest car Bill Shorten wants to make available to you to buy in the future.

"And I'll tell you what, it's not going to tow your trailer. it's not going to tow your boat, it's not going to get you out to your favourite camping spot with your family.

"Bill Shorten wants to end the weekend when it comes to his policy on electric vehicles where you've got Australians who love being out there in their four-wheel-drives."

It has been pointed out by several switched-on folk that electric vehicles come in all shapes and sizes, including the Tesla Model X SUV 6, and are on the way to being the same upfront cost as a conventional petrol or diesel car by 2025, according to a report by Bloomberg.

So while moving towards electric vehicles could, as MrMorrison put it, force the end of Australia's love of cars "with a bit of grunt", denying an aspect of our culture important to some, if taking that away means there is a slightly higher chance of a healthy environment in two decades, I'll take it.

Choice is a fabulous thing, and something people around the world are fighting for every day.

The choice to decide who governs your country, the choice to freely love whoever you want, the choice to decide if you are ready and capable to have a baby are some of the most important fights happening globally.

If parents get their SUVs and anglers get their cars with tow bars, surely my generation, and my children's generation, deserve the choice to visit the Great Barrier Reef and experience its natural splendour, to enjoy our native species in their native habitat.

An ongoing debate from our political leaders about an issue with very little helpful rhetoric on how issues of cost and accessibility can be addressed?

That has ruined my weekend.

Grafton Daily Examiner

