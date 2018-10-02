Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cooper Cronk saved a special sledge for his halves partner, Luke Keary.
Cooper Cronk saved a special sledge for his halves partner, Luke Keary.
Rugby League

’I carried him’: Cronk’s cheeky grand final sledge for Keary

2nd Oct 2018 9:50 AM

WEARING sunglasses and a sling, Cooper Cronk was walking busted the day after the Roosters won their 14th premiership.

But his sense of humour was far from broken.

Speaking to a crowd of hundreds of diehard Roosters fans on Monday, the busted halfback talked about playing through the pain of a broken shoulder blade, but how he couldn't have done it without the help of his teammates.

Especially Luke Keary, who was awarded the Clive Churchill Medal for his performance.

But instead of pumping up his young halves partner, Cronk threw in a cheeky sledge to leave the crowd in stitches.

"I've been carrying Luke Keary for the last 10 months, so he carried me through last night, so that's all right," Cronk said, his teammates bursting into laughter behind him.

Cronk went on to say that top win a grand final you have to have a lot of support from behind the scenes.

"It's obviously a really big game that we were a part of, and from the top down at the football club, the admin staff, playing group, fans and supporters had sacrificed a lot for me to come here so it was my duty to go out and give my absolute best," he said.

"Sometimes a performance like that needs the whole club to do their job and I thought it was a very good coaching performance from our coaching group, I thought our physical preparation staff had us peaking at the right time and then the boys, even the guys that didn't make the 17, they really trained hard against us to make us play our best football.

"If you go through Round 1 to our last game I think it's fair to say that we built our season and we deserved what we got last night."

Related Items

Show More
clive churchill medal cooper cronk luke keary nrl nrl grand final sydney roosters

Top Stories

    Police release details in hunt for flasher

    Police release details in hunt for flasher

    Crime Assistance required to help find man who allegedly committed act of indecency

    • 2nd Oct 2018 12:20 PM
    The horse that captured my soul and broke my heart

    The horse that captured my soul and broke my heart

    Pets & Animals How the aging racehorse I saved from slaughter changed my life.

    Workshop plans for a new-look Grafton

    premium_icon Workshop plans for a new-look Grafton

    News Business community looks to the future

    Police find their man at Wooli's Goanna Pulling

    premium_icon Police find their man at Wooli's Goanna Pulling

    Crime 24-year-old allegedly led police on a beach pursuit before escaping

    Local Partners