Kyle: ‘I didn’t care if I lived or died’

Kyle Sandilands seems poised to reveal a serious health condition in a bombshell interview on 60 Minutes this weekend.

In a promo for the Channel 9 show, the KIIS FM star is shown tearfully turning to co-host Jackie O and saying: "I love you and it's been wonderful, (but) there's a condition I've been diagnosed with that I haven't spoken to anyone about."

It's unknown what condition Kyle is referring to, but the radio star certainly hasn't shied away from going into detail about his ill health in the past.

Kyle and Jackie O in the 2000s.

DRUG USE

In 2018, Kyle revealed on radio that he was used cocaine when he was hosting Big Brother back in 2008.

"Back in the day, bad drug addiction," he confessed to a stunned Jackie O. "Migraines, I was self-medicating on my own illegal narcotics."

"How bad was it?" a shocked Jackie asked.

"Oh you know, the divorce had happened and life wasn't great back then so I buried my face into a big pile of cocaine to try and get over it. It didn't work."

The KIIS FM host said the drug use lasted several years in the late 2000s and admitted he didn't care if he died or not.

"The blood pressure, that's what could have killed me," he said. "They said, 'Listen, your blood pressure is so high continuously that at any stage you could just die.' I was like, 'Whatever'.

"I didn't care if I lived or died. Isn't that weird?"

Kyle said he turned to another drug to try and overcome his cocaine use.

"I got off that by hitting the weed, hard," he said.

"If you're self-medicating on anything, alcohol, any sort of drugs … you should try and get off it," he said to KIIS FM listeners.

"It's not a good spot to be in," he said. "But I still came in and gave it everything, most days."

Corey Worthington with Channel 10 Big Brother hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O during the filming of the reality show at Dreamworld on Queensland's Gold Coast.

BLOOD PRESSURE

In 2014, Kyle went missing from the KIIS FM breakfast show due to illness on several occasions and the ratings suffered as a result with the show losing its grip on the number one FM breakfast title.

Kyle opened up to The Daily Telegraph about his health struggles, saying at the time: "I had high blood pressure and sleep apnoea - some days I would wake up and I'd been starving myself of oxygen by not breathing throughout my sleep."

Kyle said he has a sleep apnoea mask to help but he refused to wear it because he thought his girlfriend at the time, Imogen Anthony, would find it unattractive.

"It's very unromantic looking and my girlfriend is a 23-year-old hot model," Kyle told The Daily Telegraph. " Do you think I really want to have her climbing into bed with me going … (does a Darth Vader impersonation) … 'hey babe'.

"She's like, 'put your mask on'. And I'm like, 'no'."

Kyle Sandilands and ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony. Picture: Toby Zerna

OUTRAGEOUS NUMBER OF COFFEES

In 2017, Kyle revealed how many coffees he was consuming daily, and the number was staggering.

"30," Kyle told news.com.au, which included at least 12 during his four-hour KIIS FM breakfast show.

Going into detail about his "day on a plate", Kyle said he was getting up at 4.45am and eating nothing until he arrived at the radio station.

"I'll have coffee and then there's some sort of toasted sandwich thing provided at 7.30, a ham sandwich with tomato on it," he said.

"By lunchtime, I'm in Kings Cross eating some f***ing foul healthy chicken thing with spinach and all this other sh*t that I don't even like.

"But I eat it because all my friends are into injecting themselves with steroids to pretend they're fit. So they're all sitting around like they've been at the gym all day but they've just been whacking themselves up with needles. Top blokes. So I'm eating the same rubbish they're eating."

For dinner, Kyle told news.com.au that he was eating "the Paleo Pete (Evans) sh*t, which is quite good".

After hearing her co-host list his daily food intake, Jackie O called "BS" and accused him of lying.

"That's the truth," Kyle insisted, before adding that he was forced to clean up his act after some health problems. "I was almost dead last year. My problem was I'd drink way too much coffee and I was drinking Coca Cola like it was water. Now I've swapped over to water."

The 60 Minutes story on Kyle and Jackie O airs this Sunday night at 8.40pm on Channel 9

Originally published as 'I didn't care if I lived or died'