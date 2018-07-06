'I didn't want to live': Woman's incredible bounce back

KELLY Sanders was on the verge of suicide.

Mentally and physically broken after escaping an abusive relationship, the 31-year-old would eat for comfort and sleep all day.

She hated her job, lost contact with the only friends and family she had left, and secluded herself to suffer alone with severe depression.

One day Ms Sanders woke up and decided she'd had enough.

"I just made a choice," she said.

IMPRESSIVE: Kelly Sanders has completely turned her life around.

"My life had spiralled out of control and I didn't want to live any more.

"So I just decided to contact my personal trainer who I'd met online, we met up and had a chat about what I could do."

Ms Sanders said that's when her life-changing journey began.

"My PT put me out of my comfort zone, we worked on my self confidence; training in front of the mirror, it was hard, really hard," she said.

"He was really supportive, I started on a nutrition plan and I just lost all the weight I gained and toned up.

"You don't realise it at the time, but when I look back now I see what I was... I used to look at pictures of myself and think I was disgusting.

"There were times when I couldn't get out of my bed, I hated having to go to work, I couldn't even brush my hair, it was horrible."

Ms Sanders said she had a traumatic past but was glad to come through the other side.

"I'm stronger for it, my life changed, I love my job in childcare, I see my friends and family, I have better relationships and I just feel good," she said.

The Caboolture resident said she felt so good, she was ready to flaunt her new body in a "tiny bikini" on stage.

Ms Sanders will compete in the Queensland Transformation Championships at the Brisbane Fitness Show from July 14-15.

The competition celebrates the huge changes Queenslanders have made to better their health and fitness.

"Just being able to get up on stage is enough," Ms Sanders said.

TRUE BEAUTY: Kelly Sanders, 31 has come a long way in the past few years that saw her drop 24kg and gain her self-confidence and worth back.

Competition organiser and Queensland President of ICN Jason Woodworth said this was the first competition of its kind.

"Instead of the usual muscle and model competition we run, this year we're trying something different," he said.

"We've discovered working in the fitness industry that there are so many people out there - seemingly ordinary people - who have the most extraordinary stories to tell.

"Stories of how they've changed their lives, beat depression, halved their weight, overcome illnesses and battled personal hurdles to come out champions in their own lives.

"These are the stories we'll be telling at this competition, as people bravely take to the stage to stand before the audience to proudly showcase their achievements."