I DO: How you could win a free wedding worth $30,000

Ancora and local wedding suppliers are running a competition to give one couple a free wedding worth $30,000. Photo: Figtree Wedding Photography

AS COVID-19 continues to decimate the wedding plans of countless brides and grooms-to-be, one Tweed Coast venue together with a handful of local suppliers wants to give back.

Ancora, owned by Tweed hospitality business PLB group, is putting the call out to couples whose wedding plans may have been impacted by the global pandemic.

The business has launched a competition to give a couple the opportunity to win an all-inclusive waterfront wedding valued at more than $30,000.

The package includes a Mediterranean-inspired "Beach Club'' wedding on the water, a full beach club menu and a four-hour beverage package for up to 60 guests.

The prize is also complete with photography, videography, flowers, decor, cake, dessert and entertainment.

These services have also been donated by local wedding vendors The Celebrant Circle, Ivy & Bleu Events, Figtree Wedding Photography, JANDA Events, The One Day House, Wheel and Spoon, Cakes by Baked and Anchored Cinema.

PBL Group's general manager Mark Wilson explained although Ancora had been hit hard by the pandemic, the business was motivated to give back to the community after watching the emotional impact of COVID-19.

"(This year) has been such a tough time for the entire wedding industry as a whole - venues and suppliers included - but we know it's been just as tough for couples planning their weddings," he said.

"This is our way of giving back to one of the couples who may be facing hardships due to the current crisis, and hopefully offer some positivity among what has been an incredibly challenging year."

As event restrictions make it difficult for couples to plan a traditional celebration, Mr Wilson said the giveaway was designed around the concept of a long lunch to showcase "a new way of doing weddings" amid the pandemic.

"We've all been conditioned to think weddings should be traditional evening events, but the current restrictions - particularly when it comes to the rules around dance floors - are making that tricky," he said.

Entries close on October 31 and to enter the giveaway, couples will need to submit their details via the Ancora website and outline why they would love to win a Beach Club wedding in 25 words or less.

Visit www.ancoraweddings.com.au/wedding-competition for more.