(Top) Simone and Ashleigh Thomson were out at the Boxing Day sales at Grafton Shoppingworld to secure a bargain. (Right) At 9am Malcolm Mcanally captured the sales at Grafton Shoppingworld.
(Top) Simone and Ashleigh Thomson were out at the Boxing Day sales at Grafton Shoppingworld to secure a bargain. (Right) At 9am Malcolm Mcanally captured the sales at Grafton Shoppingworld.
Boxing Day sales brings the crowds

26th Dec 2018 2:30 PM
"I DON'T think the line has ended today," a retail worker at the Boxing Day sales said, with many shoppers swarming to Grafton Shoppingworld in search of a post-Christmas bargain.

People were up bright and early waiting outside some shops to search for the best bargains.

Many were out to spend the Christmas money they were gifted on Tuesday, like Ashleigh and Simone Thomson, who were taking full advantage of the sales.

"And we didn't want to watch the cricket," Simone said.

 

Malcolm Mcanally captured at 9am Boxing Day Sales at Grafton Shoppingworld.
Others were out spending quality time with friends, such as Katrina Sharmam, who was visiting Grafton from Sydney.

Yamba resident Marie Boots, who was surrounded by shopping bags, came to the sales with her family visiting from Brazil.

They said they took advantage of the Boxing Day sales to buy items from brands that weren't in their country.

