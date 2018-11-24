‘I thought he loved me … but he didn’t’

Diane De Zoysa, 60, from Edinburgh, met Priyanjana De Zoysa, 26, while on holiday in Sri Lanka seven years ago and they wed just six months later. Picture: Facebook

A British woman who spent her £90,000 ($160,000) life savings on her young Sri Lankan husband before he was murdered has now returned home penniless.

Diane was left heartbroken when he was then murdered last year by blackmailers who learned he had come into money and suddenly found herself ridden with debt and stranded in the country.

She later discovered he had wed a local teenager behind her back shortly before his death.

After Priyanjana was killed she claims she became a "prisoner in her own home" and was held hostage by his family until she ran out of cash.

She says her in-laws refused to let her sell the house she funded, which had been put in the name of her husband's family.

Speaking to The Daily Record, she said: "I just couldn't stay there any longer. I kind of feel stupid now that I didn't listen to my family and my friends because they said it was just about the money.

"I thought he did really love me but obviously he didn't."

The pair first met around seven years ago while Diane was on holiday in Sri Lanka and Priyanjana was working in her hotel.

They kept in touch after she went home and they married seven months later when she returned for another holiday.

After several years of enduring a long-distance relationship, Diane packed up last year and moved to the small coastal town of Ahungalla, south of the capital Colombo.

She said she used the money from the sale of her property in Scotland to build a house for the couple.

Diane told how she also shelled out £31,000 ($55,000) for a new minibus for Priyanjana to travel to work in.

But on May 30 last year he was gunned down at a friend's house - with Diane claiming his killers were trying to extort cash from him.

She said: "They thought he was a rich man as he had a nice house, a minibus and a tuktuk.

"He paid them but they wanted more."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.