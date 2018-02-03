I got a hell of a fright, says Morris driver

SAFELY HOME: Denis Seal with his pride and joy custom Morris Minor.

SAFELY HOME: Denis Seal with his pride and joy custom Morris Minor. Ebony Stansfield

A MACLEAN man was driving his beloved Morris Minor home on the pacific highway in Ulmarra, when a semi-trailer suddenly overtook him on double lines.

Denis Seal has lived in the Maclean for over 50 years, and has never experienced driving like this before in the Valley.

"I was going through Ulmarra coming back from a motor club meeting... the next thing I know there is a semi-trailer coming past me, " Mr Seal said.

"I was doing 50 kilometres because I was in town, they must have been doing 60 or 70 at least."

Mr Seal said he certainly wasn't expecting to be passed in the middle of a town, especially at five to six o'clock at night.

"There was no passing lane there on the street, and it's a double lane street."

Mr Seal was ultimately shocked and couldn't believe it happened.

"That's not normal... I got a hell of a fright when it happened," Mr Seal said.

"I don't think he gave much care of anyone coming from the other direction."

Mr Seal was driving his pride and joy that he started building in 1958 from a 1950 side valve Minor and a wrecked 1957 Minor 1000.

He always wanted a sports car but could not afford to buy one and always thought a minor would look good if it had a flatter bonnet, so he decided to build one.

Mr Seal tweaked the car to create a purely unique Morris Minor, including the body, motor, windows, interior and more of his custom.

The modified car is intended for everyday use and has now travelled roads for more than 280,000 kms.