Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A still from the lyric video for The McClymont's new single
A still from the lyric video for The McClymont's new single "I Got This"
Music

I GOT THIS: Have a listen to McClymont’s new song here

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Mar 2020 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR ALL fans of Grafton’s singing superstars The McClymont’s, their new single is out in the wild.

Titled “I Got This”, it is the first new release from the group for the past three years, and is the first single off their upcoming album which they will tour around the country.

It is available through iTunes, Spotify, but we’ve got the Youtube link to their lyric video, containing behind the scenes look at the recording, and their lives in the past three years.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Examiner last week, Sam McClymont said that they wanted this upcoming album to be different, but also reflect how they’d made a life on the road and a young family work for them.

Read the full interview with Adam Hourigan here.

In the meantime, here’s the song:

The full list of their tour dates can be found on their website.

grafton mcclymonts the mcclymonts
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUR SAY: What to do before virus hits

        premium_icon OUR SAY: What to do before virus hits

        Opinion With our economy set to be hit hard by the coronavirus, here’s what you can do to help before it comes.

        SILVER STREAK: Christiansen among medals at NSW titles

        premium_icon SILVER STREAK: Christiansen among medals at NSW titles

        Athletics Grafton Athletics Club member has sights on first international competition after...

        New technology driving cattle sales

        premium_icon New technology driving cattle sales

        News There was hardly a spare seat around the ring at Grafton Saleyards. But the full...

        Ballina man threatened police during midnight siege

        premium_icon Ballina man threatened police during midnight siege

        Crime He threatened police with broken glass and a door frame