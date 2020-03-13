I GOT THIS: Have a listen to McClymont’s new song here

A still from the lyric video for The McClymont's new single "I Got This"

FOR ALL fans of Grafton’s singing superstars The McClymont’s, their new single is out in the wild.

Titled “I Got This”, it is the first new release from the group for the past three years, and is the first single off their upcoming album which they will tour around the country.

It is available through iTunes, Spotify, but we’ve got the Youtube link to their lyric video, containing behind the scenes look at the recording, and their lives in the past three years.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Examiner last week, Sam McClymont said that they wanted this upcoming album to be different, but also reflect how they’d made a life on the road and a young family work for them.

Read the full interview with Adam Hourigan here.

In the meantime, here’s the song:

The full list of their tour dates can be found on their website.