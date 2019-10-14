‘I heard screams’: Girls bashed with hammers, home set alight

A third girl, who was reportedly hiding inside the house, was still inside when the house was set alight.

TWO young girls have been rushed to Townsville Hospital after a terrifying home invasion where they were allegedly bashed with hammers and their home set on fire.

Speaking at the scene, Townsville Police Senior Sergeant Ian Wilkie said police were still investigating the incident which happened about 6pm at a house in Shirleen Crescent, Condon.

"At this stage the details are yet to be confirmed but there appears to be a disturbance between people known to each other at this residence," Snr Sgt Wilkie said.

"It appears that possibly up to three persons have attended, forced entry and had a physical disagreement with two of the occupants."

A neighbour told the Townsville Bulletin they witnessed up to 12 teenagers who walked out of the house after the altercation.

The girls allegedly came out of the house with blood streaming down their face, telling neighbours they'd been attacked with hammers.

The neighbour said she heard the smashing of glass and "a lot of noise".

"I heard someone arguing and a few screams... I walked out and saw smoke coming from the back of the house," she said.

Emergency services rushed to the house in Condon tonight.

Snr Sgt Wilkie did not confirm what weapons, if any, were used and said it appeared the group were all juveniles.

"There was a small fire at the rear of the house … Queensland Fire and Rescue Services have declared the house safe and there is no structural damage," he said.

"The fire seems to have been confined to a bedroom, some clothing, curtains etc."

Snr Sgt Wilkie said luckily, all the occupants were accounted for.

"Two young girls are on the way to hospital with non life-threatening injuries."

As of 7.30pm, no arrests had been made over the incident.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.