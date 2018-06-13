‘I just felt sick watching the Socceroos’

Trent Sainsbury said watching the Socceroos in 2014 made him sick.

Trent Sainsbury said watching the Socceroos in 2014 made him sick.

BRAZIL 2014 heartbreak pair Robbie Kruse and Trent Sainsbury revealed that the injury devastation meant that they could not bring themselves to watch the last World Cup.

Sainsbury will captain the Socceroos if Mile Jedinak is left out of the first XI, revealing that Bert van Marwijk insisted he keep the armband when the incumbent came on at halftime in Sunday's 2-1 win over Hungary.

Kruse is also preparing for a key role against France after finally regaining his rhythm after a string of injury horrors starting on the eve of the 2014 World Cup.

Then a confident Bundesliga and Champions League winger with 29 caps under his belt, Kruse tore knee ligaments which left him shellshocked.

"I saw the last 20 minutes of the Chile game through the airport. Didn't watch any other (Socceroos) games. I watched the latter part of the World Cup,'' Kruse said.

"When it started I was almost back running, so once I did that they gave me the all-clear to have a few weeks off. I went to America.

"A big setback at the time, I was just transferred to Leverkusen and playing a lot. Then for that to happen and miss the World Cup, it was devastating. It was tough but it's part of sport. I learnt to deal with it."

Trent Sainsbury said watching the Socceroos in 2014 made him sick.

Uncapped Sainsbury was propelled into Brazil reckoning with Ange Postecoglou's arrival coinciding with his move to Dutch club PEC Zwolle.

A dream debut turned into a nightmare after a freak injury.

"In the 70th minute I broke my kneecap on the sprinkler, all went downhill from there and I'd missed the chance of going to the World Cup. It added fuel to the fire I guess,'' Sainsbury said.

Asked where he watched Brazil 2014, Sainsbury said: "I didn't. Two reasons - I was travelling around Australia getting treatment and did a bit of a holiday. And I just didn't want to watch it.

Robbie Kruse (R) with fellow Socceroos speedsters Mathew Leckie (R) and Andrew Nabbout. Picture: Toby Zerna

"I was sinking a few beers. I was in Cinque Terre, Italy, and remember there was one game on and I was having dinner and a few glasses of wine with the missus. I just couldn't watch it, I don't know why. I just felt sick watching the games. It was a real strange feeling.

"I was a bit sour just because I thought I could have been there, it wasn't a nice feeling to be honest."

Kruse, who was operated on less than five months before the Chile opener, had an audacious attempt at making the squad.

"In hindsight I probably knew I wasn't gonna go but thought I'd give it a crack. I was probably 2-3 months away,'' he said.