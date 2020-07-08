Menu
Crime

‘I know I’ll be over’: Drink driver busted four times legal limit

8th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A WOMAN told police “I know I’ll be over” after she was stopped for a random breath test by police and returned a blood alcohol reading close to four times over the legal limit, a court has heard.

South Grafton woman Melanie Joy Eggins, 34, was sentenced in Grafton Local Court on Monday after pleading guilty to high range drink driving.

According to police facts tendered to the court, about 2.10am on March 3 this year police observed a vehicle on Bent St that appeared to be going faster than the 50km/h posted speed limit.

Police stopped the vehicle, and when asked if she had been drinking Eggins told police “I’ll be over, I know I’ll be over” before returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.197.

Eggins told police she had drank 500ml of vodka and lemonade and two beers that night.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday, magistrate Michael Dakin sentenced Eggins to a 12-month community corrections order and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The following matters were also finalised in Grafton Local Court before magistrate Michael Dakin this week:

  • CLAY HEALEY was convicted of intentionally choke person without consent and sentenced to a two-year community corrections order.
  • TARMIKA RAYKEL WOODS was convicted of drive vehicle under influence of drugs and drive vehicle illicit drug present in blood. Woods was sentenced to a community corrections order for 18 months, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.
  • BRIAN JOHN WALL was convicted of shoplifting and sentenced to three months behind bars. He was also ordered to repay compensation of $46.70 to Coles Supermarket.
