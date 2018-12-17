'I restarted his heart': Retired doctor saves bowler's life

Dr Mark Odling holding his most prized possession in front of Northern Suburbs Bowls Club main green.

A MAN suffering a suspected heart attack during an afternoon game of lawn bowls was lucky to have a retired doctor nearby.

Mark Odling, 81, from Northern Suburbs Bowls Club was alerted to the incident only 30 minutes into the Veteran's Day game at Caboolture Lake Bowls Club.

"We were playing at Caboolture Lakes, and suddenly I was called over to save this chap who'd fainted on the green," Dr Odling said.

"Someone rang 000, and in the meantime, I gave him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and cardiac massage.

"He was unconscious, but I got his heart started and got him breathing".

Veteran's Bowling Fraternity honorary secretary Colin Orr along with other delegates have presented Dr Odling with a plaque to honour his efforts.

Dr Odling was very happy to receive the plaque as recognition in which he said now holds pride of place in his home.

"I was very humbled to receive this, and I will treasure it," he said.

The engraving read: "Mark Odling. Extreme thanks and appreciation for your experience and expertise in saving the life of a fellow member at Caboolture Lakes Bowls Club 3rd September 2018".

John (Jock) Muir back playing at his home club Ashgrove Bowls Club. Hannah Orr

The patient, 88-year-old John (Jock) Muir from Ashgrove Bowls Club has recovered well after the incident and is back on the green bowling and winning again.

Mr Muir had the opportunity to meet Dr Odling one Monday at Ashgrove Bowls Club after he was released from Wesley Hospital.

"He was busy bowling, and I didn't want to interrupt ... I met him on the top green, shook his hand and thanked him," he said.