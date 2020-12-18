‘I saw so many people killed or badly injured’

Dr Ray Jones, who was the first doctor on the scene at the of the Grafton bus crash on the Pacific Highway in 1989. Pic Nathan Edwards

Dr Ray Jones, who was the first doctor on the scene at the of the Grafton bus crash on the Pacific Highway in 1989. Pic Nathan Edwards

It has been 31 years since Ray Jones slept soundly through the night. He is haunted by what he saw the morning he stumbled onto the scene of one of Australia's worst road disasters that killed 21 people: the Cowper Bus Disaster.

He would go on to see countless more killed or injured on the Pacific Highway and become a fierce advocate for road safety.

On Thursday he witnessed the completion of the Pacific Highway upgrade, an achievement he has eagerly awaited for 20 years.

Dr Ray Jones reacts to the new Pacific Highway opening: After decades fighting to stop countless tragedies on the old highway, Dr Ray Jones is happy to see the completion of the new Pacific Highway upgrade.

From The Daily Examiner is a six-part series that takes listeners on an emotional journey to reveal the full story behind the 1989 Cowper bus disaster near Grafton. Told through the eyes of those who witnessed the horror, some sharing their story for the first time, each episode explores a different aspect of the event to reveal a tangled web of trauma and negligence, and how Australia's worst road disaster at the time was the catalyst for the nation's largest road infrastructure project, the Pacific Highway Upgrade.

