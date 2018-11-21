Menu
A GLADSTONE man caught holding a beer stubby in one hand and a knife in the other after he threatened to slit a person's throat was sentenced to nine months jail.
'I thought he was going to try slit my throat'

21st Nov 2018 9:36 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM
A GLADSTONE man caught holding a beer stubby in one hand and a knife in the other after he threatened to slit a person's throat was sentenced to nine months' jail.

But Peter Mark Kington won't spend another day behind bars for the offence.

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to one count of threatening to use violence at night.

The victim, Kington's neighbour, invited him and the young child he was caring for to a day of fishing at the marina.

The court was told Kington was having "parental issues" with the child, who ran away from the group when they were fishing.

The victim ran after the child to retrieve her and when she returned with the girl Kington accused the victim of "torturing her".

The court was told Kington accused the victim of pinning the child up against a wall.

This put a dampener on the trip and the group called it a day. At about 10pm the victim was sitting outside her unit with a friend having a cigarette when Kington appeared at his neighbouring unit door, holding a large knife.

He told them he "wasn't scared to slit throats" and "would do it if he had to".

The police were called and when officers arrived, Kington was holding a beer and the knife, the court was told.

In a statement to police, one of the victims said: "I was scared, I truly believed he was going to try and slit my throat".

Kington was sentenced to nine months' jail with immediate parole release.

