Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'I thought I was doing 210km/hr'

The BMW was pulled over at Glenugie on Sunday.
The BMW was pulled over at Glenugie on Sunday. Paul Donaldson

POLICE attached to Grafton Highway Patrol have pulled over a Maroon BMW bearing Queensland registration plates after clocking the driver at speeds of up to 193km/hr in a 100km/hr speed zone.

According to Police, the 24 year-old male driver from Sippy Downs, Queensland was travelling south on Sunday when he was pulled over at approximately 7:30pm on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie.

The BMW was pulled over at Glenugie
The BMW was pulled over at Glenugie Highway Patrol

Upon speaking with police in relation to his speed, the driver replied, "I thought I was doing about 210".

The driver was issued with a Traffic Infringement Notice for Class A motor vehicle exceed speed limit by more than 45kph - $2384 and his privileges to drive in the state of New South Wales were withdrawn for a period of six (6) months.

Related Items

Topics:  highway patrol speeding

Grafton Daily Examiner
Property trust opens up

Property trust opens up

WESTLAWN Property Trust, the flagship trust for owners of Yamba Shopping Fair, will be opening their $250 million portfolio to investors

200 protesters say Byron deserves better

HEAVY TRAFFIC: More than 200 locals turned out for the Byron Deserves Better rally against the West Byron Developments.

Last ditch stand against West Byron developments

New therapy club seeks Lego donations

HELPING OUT: Karleigh Brugnatti and Suzie Abrahms at playi with Lego.

Building blocks benefit children and adults with autism

How tech giant comes up with its ideas and innovations

Head of product innovation for Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania Ken Ding.

“WE’RE willing to take risks and we’re willing to fail.”

Local Partners