VIVIEN Miller didn't take her eyes off her two children for a second, while they frolicked in knee-deep water on Pippi Beach on Thursday.

When a large wave pushed them out further than she had first realised, she decided it was time for them to get out, with her daughter riding the next wave in.

Her nine-year-old son Robert though had disappeared.

Minutes of frantic searching the water went by, the large waves pushing Ms Miller back at every turn, she began to scream for help.

"I thought the sea had swallowed him," she said.

Find out what happens in this Subscriber exclusive HERE