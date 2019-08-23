Stolen pets discovered during raid on home

REUNITED: Janice Robins with her pet bird Lollie who miraculously made it home after being stolen along with three of Janice's other birds two months ago.

REUNITED: Janice Robins with her pet bird Lollie who miraculously made it home after being stolen along with three of Janice's other birds two months ago. Kate McCormack

JANICE Robins was devastated when she became the victim of a third break-and-enter in just eight months, and this time the thieves took off with something far more valuable than her wallet or car keys.

Four of Ms Robins's pet birds were reported stolen from her Mackie St residence two months ago, with both police and Ms Robins doubtful they'd see the birds again.

Among the two masked love birds and two conures stolen, was one of her favourites, Lollie, which Ms Robins hand raised and which suffers with several health conditions.

"I honestly thought they were long gone and I would never see them again. After the two-month mark I lost hope and thought they were dead," Ms Robins said.

She received the shock of her life when police arrived at her door with two cages and all four birds in relatively good condition.

Chinchilla police constable Colby Craft said police had secured a search warrant for a nearby residence on unrelated matters.

"Upon entry we spotted some birds in cages that closely resembled the birds Ms Robins had described to us," he said.

"We always keep an eye out at search warrants just in case something turns up.

"It was obvious these were Janice's birds and cages from the photographs she'd provided us.

"It's not often we can bring people's stolen belongings and pets back to them but it makes our job a lot easier when people can give us thorough descriptions."

Ms Robins said she couldn't be happier to have her "babies back safe and sound".

"Ever since I was diagnosed with emphysema, they have been my therapy pets. I became terribly depressed after they were stolen.

Lollie's beak needs regular trimming and they all require special feed to stay healthy so I was really concerned for their wellbeing.

"I'm so grateful to the Chinchilla police for taking my theft seriously and keeping their eyes out for my birds, they've really turned my whole year around.

"At first I was worried they thought I was just some crazy bird woman but it shows they cared about me and my pets and I couldn't be happier to have them home again."