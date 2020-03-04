Clarence MP praises hospital rethink

THE decision to defer the proposal to reconfigure wards by the Northern NSW Local Health District has been welcomed by Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

He said the establishment of a local community advisory group to steer the future health care needs and services was a better move by the health district.

"The LHD has acknowledged its consultation around the proposal was poor and I am particularly pleased to know they will be establishing a local group to help make informed decisions about future health needs at Maclean," Mr Gulaptis said.

"As a long term resident of Maclean I understand the angst and uncertainty the proposal created in the local community and fears that it would lead to a reduction in services.

"It has always been a busy hospital and the demand for additional services will only increase following the completion of the Pacific Highway upgrade adding to our growing population with an increase in tourist numbers and a swelling of our aged demographic."

Mr Gulaptis was unable to attend community forums organised last week by both the health district and the NSW Nurses and Midwives association due to being in parliament.

While there, he spoke directly to health minister Brad Hazzard on the issue.

"I raised those concerns with the NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard last week and advised the Minister I would not tolerate any reduction in the delivery of health services or reduction in staff at Maclean and would ask him to intervene if necessary," he said.

"The Minister concurred with my sentiments and asked me to keep him informed."

Mr Gulaptis said he was pleased the NNSWLHD had listened to the concerns and unrest in the local community since the proposal was touted and had responded in a positive way.

"Thorough community consultation is paramount when making decisions about such an important community asset and forming a group comprised of local residents to help improve this process is a step in the right direction.

Mr Gulaptis said Maclean District Hospital was a vital health service the community relied on and one in which they have made significant investment through the United Hospital Auxiliary and the Maclean Helipad.

"I certainly believe the hospital has a significant role to play in delivering health services to the region into the future," he said.

"It is fundamental that this is acknowledged when any future plans for the hospital are considered around the delivery of health services at Maclean."