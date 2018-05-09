‘Deeply sorry’: Katy’s handwritten note to Taylor

KATY Perry has extended a literal olive branch to Taylor Swift on the eve of her upcoming tour, with Swift sharing the heartfelt note she received from her pop rival.

Swift's Reputation World Tour opens today in Arizona, and among the Instagram Stories she's posted showing fans her preparations for the first show, she shared a surprising gift she'd received from an old foe.

"So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch - this means so much to me," said Swift, captioning her video "Thank you Katy".

Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift: It’s ... over?

Perry's gift: An olive branch and a handwritten note, which begins:

"Hey Old Friend -

I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us. I really want to clear the air."

From there, the rest of the text is hidden under the letter's envelope, but the phrase "I'm deeply sorry" can be seen on the next line.

Katy Perry's heartfelt note to Taylor Swift.

The olive branch appears to put an end to one of the music world's most explosive feuds, with the warring pop starlets trading bitter barbs in recent years. Swift even penned a hit single, Bad Blood, about their falling out.

Perry told host James Corden during an episode of Car Pool Karaoke last year that, "honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it".

Perry at yesterday’s MET Gala. Maybe those angel wings got her in some kinda mood. Picture: MEGA

During that same interview, she confirmed that the feud had started when the pair were fighting over backing dancers.

"It's about backing dancers. It's so crazy! OK, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, 'Yeah, of course. I'm not on a record cycle, and get the work, and she's great and all that. But I will be on a record cycle in about a year, so be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I'm going back on.' So that year came up, right? And I texted all of them - because I'm very close with them - and I said, 'Look, just FYI: I'm about to start, I want to put the word out there.' And they said, 'All right, we're going to talk to management about it.' And they did. And they got fired. And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn't speak to me.

"It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it? Karma!"

Perry told the late night host she was well and truly ready to put the feud behind her.

"What I want to say is that I'm ready for that BS to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there's going to be a reaction, and trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma, right? I think personally that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bulls**t, women together will heal the world."

With their feud apparently finally over, should we expect a Taylor Swift / Katy Perry duet sometime soon?