I HATE to be a brag but I was a cadet journalist with Lisa Millar back in the day (1989-1990 to be precise) and a pretty good mate.

We got up to a bit of mischief, as cadet journos do, but it was more likely to be sitting around someone's kitchen drinking wine and complaining about men. Nothing too alarming (and isn't it funny how the more things change the more they stay the same?).

Lisa was good fun, warm, vivacious, ambitious, resilient, adventurous and set for herself a very high standard. All of that has clearly paid off as her career trajectory illustrates. Her love of the "chase" was infectious - she would get the whiff of a good story and get so excited she'd literally tap dance on the spot.

She's a good egg, our Lisa, and an awesome addition to the ABC breakfast show, which was already my favourite breakfast show before they made the astute decision to bring Lisa on full-time. Let's hope it now becomes the whole Gympie region's favourite breakfast show, especially Kilkivan, where Lisa was born and where the whole Millar clan is headed this weekend to help celebrate the birthday of Dad Clarrie's best friend.

Gympie State High can be proud of this alumni, who has brought us all glory and will be a very positive connection for the region.

Congratulations Lisa, you have earned this job and you will be fantastic at it.

