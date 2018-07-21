'I was clinically dead': how a rescue chopper saved my life

FIVE years ago, Tania Cowie was balancing on the brink of death after she was thrown from her horse on her Baralaba property.

The 51-year-old was mustering cattle with her husband when her horse "went berserk".

"I don't know what happened... but my horse threw me and I came down and landed on my right side and broke three ribs and punctured a lung," she said.

"I had my two-way on and called up my partner to come over and help.

"I didn't really understand how hurt I was at the time."

When her husband found her, he realised something was terrible wrong, and phoned the Baralaba ambulance and the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service on a job at a Dingo cattle property. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

She was taken back to her house and was treated on her lounge room floor.

"My lung had collapsed and was suffocating my heart... my heart stopped," Mrs Cowie said.

"I was clinically dead.

"They had to apparently chuck a couple of big needles in my chest to take the pressure off my heart and get it beating again.

"They eventually put a big tube in my right side underneath my armpit and into that lung cavity so they could drain fluid off my lung cavity to release the pressure off my heart."

While Mrs Cowie was being tended to, the CHRS pilot worked on keeping her husband calm.

"They weren't just focusing on me, they were keeping him in their mind as well," Mrs Cowie said.

"They were explaining to him what they were doing so he was understanding the process of it all.

"He knew I was in good hands but he was scared... it probably wasn't easy for someone not used to that watching that stuff happen."

Mrs Cowie was barely conscious as the crew tended to her on the floor and recalled being moved back into the ambulance to be taken to the CHRS chopper.

"Apparently I went back down hill again once they got me in," she said.

"We couldn't take off for ages because my heart rate had dropped again and we had to wait that out.

"I was in too much pain by the time I was realising what was going on.

"It's a bit of a daze to be honest."

When the chopper eventually took off en route for Rockhampton Hospital, it could only fly at 100 feet, because of the effect of air pressure on her lungs.

"It was difficult... I was in a bad way," she said.

"But I knew these people were doing their absolute best and I was comfortable with that."

Mrs Cowie remained in hospital for a week and a half, with doctors ensuring all the fluid had been drained from her lungs before she could be released.

"I had to do a lot of breathing exercise to stretch my lung cavity," she said.

"When I was released from hospital, I came back and met with everyone [from CHRS] and gave them a big hug.

"I thanked them all so much for saving my life.

"They're the most amazing people."

Mrs Cowie and her husband now manage a cattle property 120km north of Julia Creek.

"We have 70,000 acres there and 7000 head of cattle and now we muster on bikes and helicopters," she said.

"If we didn't have [CHRS], I wouldn't be here nor would a lot of other people.

"They rescue lives. That's why we've got to have them."