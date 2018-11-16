Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Karl Stefanovic has gotten candid about his bid to stay fit in an Instagram post
Karl Stefanovic has gotten candid about his bid to stay fit in an Instagram post
Celebrity

‘Fatter than I thought’: Karl’s fitness bid

16th Nov 2018 4:40 AM

Karl Stefanovic has been shredding for the wedding as he prepares to marry fiancee Jasmine Yarbrough in Mexico next month.

The Today host took to Instagram to reveal he had overhauled his health regimen after being warned he needed to lose weight.

Sharing a photo of himself lifting weights the 44-year-old wrote: "I was told a little while ago by a doctor I needed to make some changes to my physical health. It's been tough. I was fatter than I thought. Ha. But I'm getting there. Slowly.

"I want to thank @osher_gunsberg for the inspiration. And @emiliebrabonhames and @chiefbrabon for making me bleed. Its been really positive. For anyone out there I truly believe it's never too late."

Karl Stefanovic at the 2019 Nine Upfront held at Fox Studios in Moore Park. Picture: Christian Gilles
Karl Stefanovic at the 2019 Nine Upfront held at Fox Studios in Moore Park. Picture: Christian Gilles

It seems that Yarbrough is on board with the Channel 9 personality's health kick, with Stefanovic and the 34-year-old frequently spotted going for walks and playing tennis near their home in Mosman, located in Sydney's north.

The high-profile couple became engaged in January this year and held a commitment ceremony in March.

Stefanovic met Yarbrough, a shoe designer, in December 2016 just months after he split from his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn.

More Stories

editors picks fitness bid health health kick karl stefanovic today show weight loss

Top Stories

    HOUSE OF HORRORS: Children left to clean up expensive mess

    HOUSE OF HORRORS: Children left to clean up expensive mess

    News SIBLINGS forced to foot the clean up bill after badly decomposed body of their mother was discovered in the family home.

    Dr Pridgeon arrest questioned by former councillor

    premium_icon Dr Pridgeon arrest questioned by former councillor

    Crime WWII escapee claims similarities to his own interrogation

    Festival numbers highest in a decade

    premium_icon Festival numbers highest in a decade

    News Jacaranda Festival in full bloom

    Wooli eyesore to be demolished

    premium_icon Wooli eyesore to be demolished

    News Department of Industry to rehabilitate Wooli Kiosk

    Local Partners