‘I was lost’: Dad’s handcrafted saving grace

SALE: Lloyd Fresser with dozens of old and classic surfboards up for sale. Photo: John McCutcheon

A PASSION for creating hand crafted surfboards has guided a Maroochydore man through devastating tragedy.

Born and bred coast local Lloyd Fresser tragically lost his 30-year-old son Daniel Fresser to suicide in 2017.

The board shaper of nine years said he was "lost".

"I stopped surfing the second day after my son died … something happened, and I just haven't been able to find whatever was missing," he said.

"They say a part of you dies with them and that's probably the part of me that died.

"We have had a few horrid years, and this (shaping boards) has helped me get through it, for me this has been a saving grace."

Mr Fresser who has been working out of a Maroochydore studio for two years said he isn't a fan of increasingly popular computer-generated boards.

"I think surfing is grassroots and technology has its place but not in surfing," he said.

"Frankly there is no soul in those computer shaped boards, and they don't have the little touches that you do as a hand shaper, it's passion and love.

"I am probably old school but it's what I believe.

"And making people happy is a good thing even with restoration work I make people happy and I make myself happy bringing something back to life."

The owner of Lloyd Fresser Surfboards started collecting vintage surfboards 11 years ago and after dabbling with the idea, decided to hold a sale that included his hand made creations.

"I have been pretty lost, I've been in here and doing everything, but it has been hard at times and we've talked about it a few times but now I've gotten to the point where I'm like I have a skill and I want to let people know that I have it."

Over 150 vintage and handcrafted boards were showcased at Mr Fresser's workshop on Saturday.

"We have so many vintage boards and people should see them, so it's more for display."

"And it has been a pretty nice day, I've run into some of the born and bred locals."

Mr Fressers workshop is located along sugar Rd in Maroochydore.