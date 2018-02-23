'I will miss him': Hogan on Deputy PM resignation

Member for Page Kevin Hogan with deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce talking to the Daily Examiner.

KEVIN Hogan isn't going to throw his hat in the ring for a leadership position after Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce stepped down today.

The Page MP said he didn't get to see the conference but he can understand why Mr Joyce chose to step down.

"The pressure that has been on him and Vikki, his children and Natalie over the past two weeks, I can understand him standing down for a variety of reasons," he said.

"It's probably too early to tell who it may be in the leadership stop. We have some great talent in the ranks."

Mr Hogan said Michael McCormack and David Little were two of the front runners in his mind.

"I haven't spoken to my colleagues, we have a party room meeting on Monday morning, there may be an opportunity for us to have an election. It will be a matter of getting everyone there," he said.

"On a personal level, I know not every was a fan of Barnaby, but he was always a great advocate for our region."

Mr Hogan said when ever he went to Mr Joyce for help or funding, he was always willing to help.

"In that sense, I will miss him," he said.