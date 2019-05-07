'I will never feel safe': Life of fear after machete attack

LIVING IN FEAR: A Fraser Coast woman is terrified her ex-partner will attack her again once he is released from prison.

A FRASER Coast woman fears her ex-boyfriend will try to murder her when he is released from jail next month.

The man was jailed for threatening to kill her while armed with a machete.

The woman is calling for more to be done to help domestic violence victims as she counts down the days until his impending release.

Her health has severely plummeted from the stress, she said.

The 49-year-old offender was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in March to nine months jail after pleading guilty to going armed to cause fear.

He was ordered to serve two months behind bars before being granted parole on June 11.

The court was told during sentencing the armed man arrived at the woman's home uninvited while under the influence of illicit drugs.

He only left after noticing children at the house.

The victim feels the justice system has let her down and is insulted her attacker was not charged with a more serious offence.

"I will never feel safe again," she said.

Speaking to the Chronicle, she said she was terrified to open blinds at her home even while her attacker was locked up.

She said his chilling late-night arrival on March 30 was the climax of his obsessive behaviour which had gone on for years following their break-up.

He got her name tattooed on his face after their relationship ended, she said.

She said his obsessive behaviour included breaking into her house and using a cigarette to burn holes in her blinds so he could look through at night.

The woman plans to move house but said she was running out of options and felt helpless.

She is outraged that authorities are not able to step in to help her until the man commits a crime against her, fearing it would then be too late.

The machete attack happened a day after the man told police officers he would kill the woman, the court was told during sentencing.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.