Assisted dying: ‘I wish she could have died like a dog’

"Neal" who lives on the Gold Coast, has questioned why there seems to more concern shown when putting a loved animal to sleep to ease their suffering at the end of life than showing the same compassion for humans. He had to endure watching his wife pass away painfully.

IF 'Neal' had his way, his wife would have died like his dog.

"I lost both of them within three months in the same year," he said.

It wasn't a shock for either, Neal's wife had battled cancer for five years and his dog was old.

But it was the way they died that sets Neal on edge.

"My wife was in palliative care until finally she was in so much pain she asked for her breathing tubes to be removed," he said.

"I asked her doctor about it and he said she would just go to sleep and pass away."

But, according to Neal, that was not how it was.

"She struggled and she suffered. It was just awful, anyone who talks about how good palliative care is hasn't seen someone close die a horrible death."

For his dog, the end was completely different.

"We took him into the vet and they gave him two injections," Neal said.

"He looked around, then closed his eyes and went to sleep."

His experience comes after police visited members of pro-euthanasia group Exit International with some members claiming they were pressured by officers to reveal if they had the end-of-life wonder drug Nembutal.

Exit International Gold Coast co-ordinator Elaine Arch-Rowe said the group would be lobbying the Queensland government to adopt similar legislation to Victoria, where plans to introduce a euthanasia bill are advanced.

Ms Arch-Rowe said under the Victorian legislation doctors could opt to end a person's life on request if that person was terminally ill and was likely to live for less than six months.

"I've had lots of calls since the news about the police visits broke from people who agree with our plans which is that everyone over a certain age should be able to have an end-of-life drug in their cupboard for when they need it," she said.

"Peacefulness is our whole objective, everyone should be able to die quickly and not suffer.

"Lobbying the Queensland government to look at something similar to the Victorian legislation is the best way forward and that is how we are pushing our members."

Ms Arch-Rowe said Nembutal was not easy to obtain.

It is illegal to dispense Nembutal in Australia unless a doctor obtains permission via the Special Access Scheme administered by Australia's drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

"You have to go overseas and smuggle it in," Ms arch-Rowe said.

"But I don't know of anyone who has been caught."

For Neal, his wife's death left him shaken and fragile.

"At times I did stand on the balcony and think I could end it right now," he said.

"But that was 2011 and I'm fine now. You adjust your life accordingly."