Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Dysart man aged in his 30s remains in prison after being refused bail.
A Dysart man aged in his 30s remains in prison after being refused bail. kaspiic
Crime

'I would not let you down': Sex attack accused begs for bail

Luke Mortimer
by
17th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCUSED of forcing his way into his former partner's car and sexually assaulting her, a Dysart man unsuccessfully pleaded with a magistrate to free him from prison on bail.

The man, in his early 30s, faced Mackay Magistrates Court via video from prison on Thursday. He was refused bail.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead determined the man - who cannot be legally named - had "not shown cause why your detention in custody is not justified".

This prompted an emotive outcry from the man, who flagged not guilty pleas to 13 charges, including sexual assault, assaults occasioning bodily harm, choking and breaching bail.

"Please, sir. I would not let you down, sir. I don't have a history of violence at all. I've never had a DVO, sir," the accused said.

Mr Muirhead said he would not change his decision and the videolink ended.

During the hearing, as the man's alleged actions were detailed, he exclaimed "that's a lie" and spoke over Mr Muirhead, prosecutor Chelsea Pearson and his own Legal Aid solicitor, Erin Beer - who submitted her client had been in custody for 138 days and was at risk of spending more time on remand than he may ultimately be sentenced to serve.

The case was adjourned to the District Court in Mackay at a date to be advised.

dysart mackay mackay court mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    ULMARRA COMMUNITY: 'We won!'

    premium_icon ULMARRA COMMUNITY: 'We won!'

    News Long journey for a community who refused to give up now reaches its conclusion

    How the Ulmarra campaign achieved its goal

    How the Ulmarra campaign achieved its goal

    News Timeline of the Let's Not Wait Ulmarra campaign

    TERRIFIED: Roaming pigs corner elderly woman

    TERRIFIED: Roaming pigs corner elderly woman

    News 'If they knocked my mum to the ground they would have killed her'

    Homegrown star looks to community support at Yamba

    premium_icon Homegrown star looks to community support at Yamba

    Water Sports WALL keen to show off sport he loves to community.

    Local Partners