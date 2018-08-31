Menu
Legendary guitarist and Cold Chisel member Ian Moss will be in Grafton tonight for his solo acoustic show at the Saraton Theatre.
Entertainment

Ian Moss rolls in to rock out the Saraton

Lesley Apps
by
31st Aug 2018 10:30 AM

LEGENDARY guitarist and Australian musical icon Ian Moss arrives in Grafton tonight (Friday) for his much anticipated solo acoustic show at the Saraton Theatre.

Moss is in the middle of a huge regional tour throughout New South Wales and Victoria on the back of a successful metropolitan run which saw him accumulate a slew of rave reviews.

On this tour punters can enjoy Moss in his raw state, armed with his guitar, stomp box and those soulful vocals that have delivered rock anthems from his solo back catalogue to his Cold Chisel classics.

Described by Chisel's chief songwriter Don Walker as "the most gifted musician I've ever seen”, Moss will also be armed with his new album, his first all-original offering in 22 years and most personal yet.

Read DEX'S exclusvie interview with Ian Moss here

While Matchbook dominated the musical landscape with hits including Tucker's Daughter and Telephone Booth, his new self-titled album is following suit with future classics such as Broadway and A Girl Like You.

Fans of Mossy, as they like to call him, can enjoy all these songs and more, loud and live on stage while Moss recalls the stories behind some of the tracks that have defined generations and lingered in the soundtrack of Australian rock since the late 1970s.

Put simply, Ian Moss is part of Australian music's soul.

  • Don't miss him live on stage at Grafton's Saraton Theatre tonight (Friday, Aug. 31) @ 8pm. Tickets from Saraton website or from the foyer.
clarence valley cold chisel ian moss saraton theatre
Grafton Daily Examiner

