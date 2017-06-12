Ian Robinson awarded OAM in Queens Birthday list

HE represented our area at both state and federal level for 37 years, and now the Honourable Ian Robinson has been honoured for his work.

Mr Robinson, who passed away in March, has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in the Queen's Birthday honours list for his service to the Parliaments of Australia and New South Wales.

Mr Robinson served as the Member for Casino from 1953-163, before becoming the member for Cowper from 163-1984, and member for Page from 1984-1990. During this time he was the assistant minister to the Postmaster General from 197-1972 and deputy chairman of committees 1976-1983.

Locally, he was a member of the National Party since 1946, was a past chairman of the Page Electorate Council, and awarded a life membership in 2010.

He was also a patron of Clarence Village Association for 30 years.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the award was well deserved for a man who had dedicated his life to public service.

"It's a shame he never received it while he was still alive, but I'm sure that it will be well received by Florence and the extended family because they well and truly how passionate he was about servicing his community,” he said.

"He really worked for the community, and continued that work well after he left office.

"He kept in touch with the community, and he helped them in every way he possibly could, as if he was sitting MP still.”

Mr Robinson's OAM was the only award in the Clarence Valley in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list.