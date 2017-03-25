IAN ROBINSON: Legacies of a quiet achiever

LOOKING BACK: Former Member for Cowper and Page Ian Robinson at his desk.

THE QUIET achievements of former member for Page the Honourable Ian Robinson, who died in Grafton on Thursday, will long serve the community he lived among for almost 92 years.

Political and community leaders have praised the legacy of a man who sat in state and federal parliaments from 1953 to 1990.

Mr Robinson entered state politics for the Country Party as the member for Casino in 1953, a seat he held until he decided to run for the federal seat of Cowper in 1963.

He switched to the Page electorate in 1984 and held that seat until the 1990 election.

Another Nationals member who served at state and federal levels, Ian Causley, said the gangly kid for Bungawalbin, as he was known in 1953, cast a long shadow in political life.

"He won 17 elections in his 38 years of political life,” MrCausley said. "I thought I was doing pretty well to win seven, but 17 puts that in perspective.”

He said Mr Robinson's push to get federal and state government support for flood mitigation was one thing the people of Grafton should thank him for.

"When he came into public life in the 1950s, there were five major floods and three minor floods in that time,” Mr Causley said.

"Dairying was a major industry in the Clarence in that time - there were dairy factories in Westlawn, Grafton and Ulmarra, so all the wet weather had a disastrous effect on them.”

He said Mr Robinson's efforts were a big part of the so-called 'two-two-one deal', where federal and state governments committed $2 each to every local government dollar raised.

"Ian Robinson was right in the middle of that,” MrCausley said.

It was something MrRobinson recalled just last year when he was looking back at the final years of the Menzies era of Australian politics.

Just before his nomination for Cowper, Menzies had come to open the Country Meatworks Convention at Casino and visited the Robinsons' home.

"He came around to the house and we found him very much at ease,” he said.

"There was a fair bit of discussion about issues of the time, not the least was flood mitigation.

"We'd had a series of floods before that time which had very badly affected Grafton as well as places over in the Richmond.

"One of the key issues was federal funding to get effective flood mitigation going.

"He grasped the situation that was explained to him - really, that was the start of flood mitigation here.”

Grafton community leader Bill Dougherty said MrRobinson was an important figure, although he said his predecessor in Cowper, the ALP's Frank McGuren, deserved a lot of the credit too.

"Frank McGuren certainly got things going in that area,” Mr Dougherty said. "But we certainly needed someone to carry it on and Ian did that.”

Mr Dougherty said MrRobinson's other big legacy in Grafton was in aged care.

"People in Grafton should long remember all the support he gave getting the Clarence Village and the hostel up and running,” MrDougherty said.

"He pushed very strongly for them and because of his support our applications for funding were successful.”

Mr Dougherty recalled one memorable success in the late 1960s when he convinced Sonia McMahon, the famously glamorous wife of federal minister Billy McMahon, to attend a fundraising meal in Grafton.

"She was delightful, the hall was packed and it was the most successful fundraising event,” MrDougherty said.

While Mr Robinson was comfortable rubbing shoulders with leaders like Sir Robert Menzies and even Fidel Castro, he was equally as comfortable representing the needs of his constituents.

"Ian was someone who had an open ear to anybody's concerns, no matter how small,” MrDougherty.

"People could come to him with a question about their pension payment and he would find out what the problem was.

"He was aware that people's small concerns were important and always did his best to help.”

Member for Page Kevin Hogan said Mr Robinson had been an important presence in his political life.

"In many ways he was a mentor and I thank him for his encouragement, advice and support over the years,” he said.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis also passed on his condolences to MrRobinson's family.

"I'm very saddened to hear about the passing of National Party stalwart the Hon Ian Robinson,” he said.

"He will be sorely missed by a community he loved and I will miss his support and sound counsel. I send my sincere condolences to his wife, Florence.”

The tributes continued from the other side of politics, with the family of former ALP member for Page Harry Woods passing on their condolences to the Robinson family.

Mr Woods' wife, Sandra, said Ian worked hard for the electorate and cared deeply for its people.

Funeral details are yet to be released.