iAuction, and they sell at Iluka

The property at 5 Kalang Place Iluka, sold by LJ Hooker Iluka via phone auction.

The property at 5 Kalang Place Iluka, sold by LJ Hooker Iluka via phone auction.

THE WORLD has changed very quickly and none more so than in real estate.

With new laws preventing gatherings for real estate open houses and auctions, LJ Hooker Iluka took to their phones to deliver a win for the buyer and seller.

“We had to adapt very quickly,” franchise owner Christina Nipperess said. “If it happened a week early it would’ve been fine.

“We moved it into the office, and put a sign up at the property that it had been moved to a private auction.”

The auction for the property at 5 Kalang Place in Iluka was held with three registered bidders on the phone.

“It was interesting trying to have them talk privately, but talk openly as well,” Ms Nipperess said.

“Those with Facetime could see the auctioneer, and with the other staff members on the phone we were able to get some competitive bidding.

“We literally had a few days to pull it together, and thanks to my staff and auctioneer we were able to do it.”

The property attracted 14 bids, eventually selling for $501,000, and Ms Nipperess said it was a different experience for the bidders as well.

“I think they thought it was good to be in their own home, you don’t have the anxiety when you’re out on the floor, competing against others so they felt more comfortable.”

“We had to work hard but we were able to create the environment that pushed the property above reserve.”

The property at 5 Kalang Place Iluka, sold by LJ Hooker Iluka via phone auction.

Ms Nipperess said despite the change in business environment, she felt the evidence was there that auctions could still work, and that there were still buyers in the market.

“On the back of that auction we put to contract a property at Woombah which had only been listed for a week.”

“There are still people ready to move, and it’s having those connections day to day, talking to those people and saying we’ve got something for them.

“We know they’re ready to go, and we can try to make it as seamless as possible.”

Ms Nipperess said the winning bidders planned to live in the house eventually, but would rent in the interim.