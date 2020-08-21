Ice addict stabs man in back with fishing knife

“You all look like a bunch of feral animals”: A magistrate has blasted an ice-addicted boatbuilder for stabbing his partner’s ex.

A magistrate has told a man with a self-admitted severe Ice addiction that he can thank his lucky stars he won't spend the rest of his life in jail for murder after he stabbed a man twice in the back with a fishing knife.

Appearing at the Cleveland Magistrates court on Thursday Trent James Edmund Jamieson, 33, pleaded guilty to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm and a string of drug offences.

Supported by his mother at court Victoria Point man Jamieson broke down when he realised he would have to spend two months behind bars after being sentenced to nine months' imprisonment with an October 20 parole date.

Jamieson was also ordered to pay his victim $1000 and further sentenced to two years' probation.

The court heard Jamieson had gotten into a fight with his new girlfriend's ex-partner when he accompanied her to collect some of her belongings at an Alexandra Hills property on August 15.

Trent Jamieson sentenced to two month's jail for stabbing an Alexandra Hills man. Picture: Facebook

The court heard when told to leave his girlfriend's ex-partner's property Jamieson had stepped out of his vehicle armed with a fishing knife.

During a struggle with his victim Jamieson stabbed the man twice in the back causing an inch-and-a-half wound.

The court heard the wound was not deep enough to do serious damage.

The court was further told Jamieson had admitted to a severe drug addiction when questioned by police and had variously been found by officers with unsecured syringes on his person and in his vehicle in addition to glass pipes, bongs and Ice at multiple locations across the Redlands between February 22 and July 14.

After watching a video of the stabbing Magistrate Deborah Vasta did not hold back in her condemnation of Jamieson's behaviour, saying the defendant, his victim and his girlfriend "looked like a bunch of feral animals" fighting.

The magistrate specifically condemned the carrying of knives in public owing to their capacity for harm during confrontations.

Defence solicitor Lyle Parker said there was no excuse for his client's behaviour and acknowledged the unemployed boatbuilder was "at a crossroads in his life".

Magistrate Vasta acknowledged that the defendant "always seemed to be honest with police" during his interactions with the law and implored the man to embrace the opportunity to dry out from his drug use while in jail.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Ice addict stabs man in back with fishing knife