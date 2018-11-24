ICE-MAN: Man jailed over meth operation

FOR close to three months, Lucas John Lavelle was at the centre of an ice dealing operation in the lower Clarence, supplying methylamphetamine to street-level dealers as well as trading in stolen goods to peddle the drug.

It all came crashing down after NSW Police launched Strike Force Acini to covertly monitor the conversations of those involved, and in Grafton District Court this week Lavelle was sentenced for his role in the operation.

Lavelle, 35, pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying methylamphetamine on an ongoing basis, as well as receiving property known to be stolen.

According to a summary of facts presented to the court by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, between November 26, 2017, and January 24 this year, Lavelle engaged in the sale of ice 38times.

In August of 2017, Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Acini to investigate the supply of ice in the lower Clarence.

From September 2017 to February 2018, conversations between Lavelle and two other men were monitored and police established Lavelle was being supplied ice in quantities up to 7g, which Lavelle then supplied to others who would sell it on the street.

Lavelle regularly supplied small amounts of ice on an ongoing basis to customers in Grafton, Maclean, Harwood and surrounding villages, and also regularly traded stolen property in exchange for drugs.

Police gathered information from their intercepted conversations and established Lavelle was contacted regularly by people seeking to buy ice and the conversations used open terminology and resembled orders where drugs and cash were discussed.

In Grafton District Court on Wednesday, Judge D. Payne sentenced Lavelle to three years, six months behind bars, with a non-parole period of one year and nine months.