Elsa (Chelsea Bridges from Yamba Bowlo) and Anna (Molly McLeod from Yamba Bowlo) join the youngsters at the grand opening of the ice skating rink at the Bowlo Sports & Leisure centre on Saturday morning. Lesley Apps
News

Ice skating in Yamba? You're not dreaming

Lesley Apps
by
21st Sep 2019 3:30 PM
THE surf and sand usually foremost in the mind of Yamba school holidaymakers but the Bowlo Sport & Leisure has another cool idea for visitors and locals to take advantage of during the September/October break.

In what is possibly a first for the Clarence Valley according to the Bowlo's marketing manager Blake Wolfe, they are offering ice skating activities until October 9.

The quirky concept of iceskating in a warm climate appealed to Mr Wolfe when he saw it set up in Ballina and thought it might be a hit in Yamba during the holidays.

Based in Gladstone Queensland, the transportable ice skating rink will operate everyday at the Yamba Bowlo with up to 60 kids at a time able to participate in the hour-long sessions.

Mr Wolfe said children from young as three up to parents and grandparents can pull on some skates and give it a go.

"We're hoping it will be a massive success. It's something different, a bit out of the box for the school holidays. It's all about changing people's perceptions about bowling clubs and promoting them as family-friendly places where they can came and spend the whole day.”

Mr Wolfe said the Bowlo hosted a special pre-opening on Friday night for the local fireys and emergency services volunteers and their families.

"It was a free session to thank them all for their recent efforts fighting the bushfires around the Clarence. They all had a great time, a lot of fun and laughter was going on.”

Continuing its theme of family-friendly entertainment, the Bowlo also has a permanent mini golf circuit and ten pin bowling operating at the club. "We're are hoping the ice skating will also help more and more people find out what other great activities we have on offer here at the Yamba Bowlo all year round.”

Bookings for the Yamba Bowlo's ice skating are essential can be done at the club or online via their website.

Grafton Daily Examiner

