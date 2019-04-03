Ice smuggler gets six months sneaking drug into jail

A GRAFTON Local Court magistrate has taught a man who tried to smuggle ice into Grafton jail that talk is cheap.

Boambee man, Andrew Cavanagh, 29, was being processed for incarceration at Grafton jail when warders found a small amount of the methyl amphetamine on the prisoner.

The amount - a "point” - was small and Cavanagh protested he would have used it or flushed it down the toilet in his cell rather than distribute it to other inmates.

His solicitor, Anne-Aleece Johnston, urged the magistrate to consider a number of mitigating circumstances to keep her client out of court.

She said the amount was small and not intended for other prisoners, he had been off the drugs for some time and had only relapsed due to the sudden death of his father and was coming down from the DTs because he had been drinking heavily to cope with his father's death.

"He has a grim history, but it's not his habit or pattern of behaviour to bring illicit substances into jail,” she said.

Cavanagh, who was appearing by video link, broke in to plead for leniency, claiming he was doing everything to turn his life around.

"I got a bad head coming out of rehab,” he said. "I just want to get a chance to show everyone I'm not that person.”

Magistrate Karen Stafford was not convinced and pointed to repeated offending that had led to his coming before her.

She said the charge of bringing drugs into prison was extremely serious, punishable by two years jail or a $5500 fine.

"It means desperate people taken into detention by Corrective Service should expect they won't have access to drugs in jail,” she said.

"But with people bringing illicit substances into jails, that expectation is not there.

"It makes it difficult to assess prisoners' rehabilitation if you know they could have had access to illicit drugs.”

Ms Stafford said there was a significant public and personal deterrence needed when she sentenced Cavanagh to a six-month fixed term jail sentence on the charge of bringing a drug into a place of detention.