Iconic Grafton phone box removed

The removal of the phone box outside the Grafton Courthouse. Kristie Paxton

FOR some it was an eyesore, but for others the red phone box outside Grafton Courthouse was an iconic piece of history.

Today it was removed, destined for the Lawrence Museum.

Late last year Telstra advertised it was planning to relocate the pay phone, which attracted opposition from the public, including the creation a Facebook page in an attempt to save the iconic structure.

Telstra area general manager Mike Marom said the phone box was in poor condition and in need of replacing.

"Telstra has explored options for the future use of the red phone box with Council, including displaying it on behalf of the Lawrence Historical Society,” he said.

"The payphone has been removed today.”

The Lawrence Historical Society confrimed it was to be displayed at the museum.