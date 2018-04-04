Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The removal of the phone box outside the Grafton Courthouse.
The removal of the phone box outside the Grafton Courthouse. Kristie Paxton
News

Iconic Grafton phone box removed

by Caitlan Charles
4th Apr 2018 3:45 PM

FOR some it was an eyesore, but for others the red phone box outside Grafton Courthouse was an iconic piece of history.

Today it was removed, destined for the Lawrence Museum.

Late last year Telstra advertised it was planning to relocate the pay phone, which attracted opposition from the public, including the creation a Facebook page in an attempt to save the iconic structure.

>> RELATED STORY: Opposition over plan to move red phone box

Telstra area general manager Mike Marom said the phone box was in poor condition and in need of replacing.

"Telstra has explored options for the future use of the red phone box with Council, including displaying it on behalf of the Lawrence Historical Society,” he said.

"The payphone has been removed today.”

The Lawrence Historical Society confrimed it was to be displayed at the museum.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Townsend business conquering the water world

Townsend business conquering the water world

News "We've been really focused on going next level and its paid off with the amazing things we've done.”

FEARLESS: Rebels junior steps up to halfback role

FEARLESS: Rebels junior steps up to halfback role

Rugby League JOHNSON-HERON plays with his heart on his sleeve.

  • 4th Apr 2018 3:30 PM
Mum's quick thinking saves Emerald's heart

Mum's quick thinking saves Emerald's heart

News Seven-month-old Emerald diagnosed with rare heart condition

One step closer to ridding Maclean of bats

One step closer to ridding Maclean of bats

Council News State Government helps with flying foxes

Local Partners