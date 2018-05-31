Menu
A large Jacaranda that fell down last night in Turf Street.
Environment

Iconic Jacaranda falls over last night

Tim Howard
by
31st May 2018 2:09 AM

ONE of the Village Green Hotel's iconic Jacaranda views will never be the same after strong winds blew over one of the trees last night.

At around 7.30pm staff reported hearing a loud crack come from the tree located on the corner of Queen and Turf St, before witnessing it fall away from the hotel building.

The hotel courtesy bus was used to block traffic from using the Turf Street lane, while a police aptrol car joined in performing traffic management.

There were no cars nearby and there appears to be little damage to any of the structure. The Jacaranda tree, however is now gone.

